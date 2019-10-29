International Development News
Development News Edition

4 of robbers' gang held after exchange of fire in Noida

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:39 IST
4 of robbers' gang held after exchange of fire in Noida

Four members of a robbers' gang, which struck factories at the break of dawn, were arrested after an exchange of fire by police here on Tuesday, officials said. Two of the accused, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each, were injured in police firing near the Botanical Garden metro station while the two others were held as they tried to flee, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Ashok Kumar Singh said the Sector 20 police had got a tip-off about the movement of the gang in the city around midnight. "The accused were coming in a car from Delhi and were gestured to stop for inquiry at Rajnigandha Chowk but they sped away towards Atta and further to Botanical Garden," he said.

"Their car then went out of control and hit a tree. Two of the occupants came out of the vehicle and fired at the police team, while the other two fled," Singh said, adding that those who were firing were injured in a retaliatory action by police. The other two were arrested during a combing operation in the area, he told reporters.

Those injured were identified as Mohammad Abid and Yogesh, while their accomplice were identified as Sameer and Neeraj, he said. The officer said the accused would target hardware and tools-manufacturing factories here and would often hold security guards of these companies hostage to break into their warehouses.

"Two members of this gang were held recently and they had shared some vital information about the gang's working and others associated with it. The gang struck early in the morning, usually around dawn, when police patrolling parties would be returning to their stations for shift change and vigilance would be relatively low," he added. He said the gang members would carry out a recce of their target during daytime only and then struck early the next morning.

Firearms along with ammunition were seized from their possession and their car, in which they had kept iron rods and tools to break open locks and shutters, was impounded, Singh said. He said with their arrest, police had worked out multiple cases of robbery and theft across the district.

"Abid and Yogesh each had around two dozen criminal cases against them at various police stations, while Sameer and Neeraj had seven cases each against them," Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Broncos to place QB Flacco on IR

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to land on injured reserve with a neck injury, according to 9News in Denver. That leaves Brandon Allen, scheduled to make his first NFL start on Sunday, and practice squad rookie Brett Rypien as th...

UPDATE 3-German minister Altmaier breaks nose in tumble from stage

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier was briefly unconscious after tumbling from the stage at a conference on Tuesday, suffering a broken nose as well as cuts and bruises, an official familiar with the situation said.The minister, 61, tri...

It's my job, that's what I am here for: Ganguly on first ever D/N Test

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said the historic decision to organise Indias first-ever Day-Night Test is based on common sense as it is the only way to revive falling crowd interest in the traditional format. Indias maiden Day-Ni...

Nobody has stopped opposition leaders from visiting Kashmir: BJP

Hitting back at the opposition over its criticism of the government for EU delegations visit to Kashmir, the BJP said on Tuesday that nobody has stopped leaders of the Congress and other parties from travelling to the Valley as the situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019