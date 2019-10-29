One killed in clash between two groups in Birbhum

A 26-year-old man was killed ina clash between two groups in West Bengal's Birbhum districton Tuesday, police said

A clash broke out between two groups at Bhramarkolvillage due to a dispute over counterfeit coins, the policesaid

In the clash bombs were hurled by both groups and oneperson identified as Sheikh Insan was shot dead, the policeadded.

