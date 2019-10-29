Nepalese man, minor son killed after car hits their bicycle in Delhi

A 40-year-old Nepalese man and his minor son, who had paid a visit to his parents here for Diwali, were killed after their bicycle was hit by a speeding car at the Ranjit Singh flyover in central Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Heera and his 10-year-old son Kishore were returning home after watching a laser show at Connaught Place on Monday when their bicycle was hit by a speeding SUV, they said.

"Kishore was excited about the laser show and insisted on watching it. They left home around 9 pm and were accompanied by their friends. I got a call from Heera after he dropped his friends. I was waiting for them when police informed me about the accident," said Reena (35), Heera's wife. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead by doctors on Monday night, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and the SUV involved in the accident had been identified, the officer said, adding that efforts were under way to identify the accused driver. A piece of the number plate of the car was found from the spot, the officer added.

Witnesses said the SUV--a white Creta--was driven by a woman. They alleged that the woman was under the influence of alcohol and fled after the accident.

Police, however, said that they were verifying the allegations. Heera worked at a car wash company. His wife works as a domestic help at the residence of a railway official.

The couple have been staying in Railway Colony near the BJP headquarters for the past 10 years while their son Kishore was staying with their relatives in Nepal for several years, police said. The boy had come to the city just a few days ago for Diwali and the couple were trying to get him admitted to a school in Delhi by next year, they added.

