International Development News
Development News Edition

Man dies in police custody in UP, kin say he was tortured

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amethi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:38 IST
Man dies in police custody in UP, kin say he was tortured

A man detained in connection with a case of loot died in police custody after allegedly consuming poison, officials said on Tuesday. Satya Prakash Shukla (50) and his sons were detained by police on Monday night in connection with a loot of Rs 26 lakh from a bank employee in Peeparpur area, Additional Superintendent of Police Dayaram said.         Shukla allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital in Sultanpur, where he died during treatment, he said.

However, family members of Shukla alleged that he was tortured by police and killed in custody. Meanwhile, on the directives of Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Himanshu Kumar, a case was registered at the Kotwali police station against unknown police personnel under various sections of the IPC, including Section 302 (punishment for murder).

The Amethi ASP, however, termed the allegations baseless. "When police had gone to question the accused person in the case pertaining to the loot of Rs 26 lakh, he went inside his house and consumed poison," he said.

A probe is underway in the matter. Later in the evening, a senior UP government official in Lucknow said, "The facts, which have emerged in the probe, suggest that the doctor of the hospital where he was first admitted in a report had said about consuming a poisonous substance. The doctor has included this point in his report. As per the post-mortem report, there is no injury mark on the body."         Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "The allegations of the family members of Satya Prakash Shukla that he was administered third degree torture should be probed in an impartial manner. Otherwise, the remaining trust of people in the BJP government will also vanish." PTI CORR ABN/NAV IJT RDK

RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Emery tells Xhaka to apologise after clash with Arsenal fans

Arsenal coach Unai Emery said Granit Xhaka should apologise after his confrontation with supporters and refused to confirm whether the Swiss midfielder will retain the club captaincy. Xhakas substitution during Arsenals 2-2 draw with Crysta...

Bosnia faces outflow of military personnel over low wages - Parliamentary commissioner

Bosnia is facing an outflow from its politically sensitive multi-ethnic armed forces OSBiH due to the failure of political institutions to approve adequate funding, the Balkan countrys military commissioner warned on Tuesday.The formation o...

UPDATE 2-Five killed as EU delegation visits disputed Kashmir

Five people were killed by militants in Indian Kashmir on Tuesday, police said, as a group of European Union lawmakers began the first visit by a foreign delegation to the disputed region since New Delhi revoked its autonomy in August.In th...

Falcons release veteran K Bryant

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant again on Tuesday. Bryant missed three field goals in his last two games and also missed a potential game-tying extra point in a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019