90 CAPF, police companies, 34 IRS officers okayed for J'khand polls

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 21:51 IST
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:51 IST
More than 9,000 police and paramilitary troops will be deployed for conducting the forthcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand, officials said on Tuesday. The Election Commission has also ordered deployment of 34 Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers, working in the Income Tax Department, as expenditure observes for the 81 seats of the state.

A recent Union Home Ministry order accessed by PTI said a total of 90 companies, 70 from the central forces, will be deployed for conducting the polls in the state that has some districts affected by Naxal violence. The order said 15 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), 13 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 12 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 10 each from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) will soon be inducted into the state for the election process.

The EC, they said, is soon expected to announce the poll schedule. Twenty companies of various Jharkhand police units and the India Reserve Battalions (IRBs) will also be deputed for the elections, the order said.

Each company of these forces has about 100 personnel. CRPF's Inspector General (IG) based in Jharkhand's capital city Ranchi will be the coordinator for these deployments and will be assisted by state government authorities and the EC, a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the EC has deployed a total of 34 IRS officers as expenditure observers for these polls with an aim to check use of black money and illegal inducements to voters. The officers are working in the I-T Department and they have been cleared for poll duty by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the department, an EC official said.

The EC will hold a briefing for these observers in Delhi on November 2, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

