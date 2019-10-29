Massive fire in Gujarat textile godown; no casualties

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday evening in a textile warehouse in Narol industrial area on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, though there were no reports of injuries, said an official. The blaze spread quickly, prompting deployment of over 30 fire engines and 100 personnel, and the operation to douse it is expected to continue overnight, Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt said.

"It is a huge textile warehouse covered with tin sheds. The fire has covered almost the entire godown. No one is injured in the blaze thankfully. We are yet to ascertain how it started," he informed. He said an elaborate plan was being chalked out to control the massive blaze and added that the warehouse had its own fire-fighting equipment.

"We are now devising a strategy to enter the godown to put out the fire," Bhatt said..

