KCR misled state accounting process, presented wrong accounts to CAG: BJP leader

BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Tuesday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has misled the accounting process of the state and presented wrong accounts to the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG). "KCR has misled the entire accounting network, accounting process of the state and it has presented wrong accounts to CAG especially with the four major irrigation projects since 2014 till 2018," he told ANI.

Rao said that the CAG, which submitted its report on September 22, has clearly questioned the credibility of the state government. "The state government has spent Rs 79,000 crores on just four projects and there has been an escalation in the cost of these projects to the tune of 350 per cent. How is this escalation happening? Why is the delay happening?" he said.

The BJP spokesperson said that when the state government has invested so much money in these projects, why has not a single one been completed even after six years. "These questions were also raised by the CAG and we are raising the same question to KCR. If there is nothing to hide why are you giving wrong accounts to CAG? Why are you not giving work reports of these projects? Why have you allowed escalations of this size? Why is he not giving answers to the accounting body?" Rao added. (ANI)

