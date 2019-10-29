International Development News
66 vehicles seized, over 700 penalized for traffic violations: Noida Police

  Noida
  Updated: 29-10-2019 22:46 IST
  • Created: 29-10-2019 22:44 IST
More than 700 people, who were caught without helmet or seatbelt on their vehicles were penalized, while 66 vehicles impounded for violation of the Motor Vehicles Act in Noida, Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said. A special campaign was launched across Gautam Buddh Nagar as part of the district police's ongoing 'Operation Clean', aimed at checking road traffic violations and street crimes during Diwali festive season, the officials said.

"Overall, 66 vehicles, including 10 four-wheelers, were impounded for violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. As many as 536 two-wheeler riders were issued challans for not wearing helmets, while 191 people were penalized for not wearing a seat belt," a police spokesperson said. "Black films, which are prohibited by law, were removed from 209 four-wheelers, while casteist and aggressive words or captions were removed from several other vehicles," he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said, "The menace of black films on vehicle's windows endangers the security of others." Intensive inspections were also carried out at public places, including fuel stations, jewelry markets, as well as inside passenger buses and other commercial vehicles in view of the Bhai Dooj festival, the spokesperson added.

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Soccer-Emery tells Xhaka to apologise after clash with Arsenal fans

Arsenal coach Unai Emery said Granit Xhaka should apologize after his confrontation with supporters and refused to confirm whether the Swiss midfielder will retain the club captaincy. Xhakas substitution during Arsenals 2-2 draw with Crysta...

Bosnia faces outflow of military personnel over low wages - Parliamentary commissioner

Bosnia is facing an outflow from its politically sensitive multi-ethnic armed forces OSBiH due to the failure of political institutions to approve adequate funding, the Balkan countrys military commissioner warned on Tuesday.The formation o...

UPDATE 2-Five killed as EU delegation visits disputed Kashmir

Five people were killed by militants in Indian Kashmir on Tuesday, police said, as a group of European Union lawmakers began the first visit by a foreign delegation to the disputed region since New Delhi revoked its autonomy in August.In th...

Falcons release veteran K Bryant

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant again on Tuesday. Bryant missed three field goals in his last two games and also missed a potential game-tying extra point in a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. ...
