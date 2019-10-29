Lakhs of devotees take holy dip in Yamuna river on Yam Dwiteeya

Over three lakh brothers and sisters took holy dip in the Yamuna river here on the occasion of Yam Dwiteeya on Tuesday, officials said. The Mathura administration had made elaborate arrangements for Govardhan Puja and Yam Dwiteeya, expecting a heavy influx of pilgrims on the two festivals associated with Diwali.

Police made elaborate security arrangements and the municipal corporation worked to ensure safe and convenient bathing on Yam Dwiteeya. "There was no untoward incident reported from anywhere in the city during the celebrations," City Magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh said.

Singh supervised bathing arrangements at various ghats on the river. Every year pilgrims in large numbers visit Mathura on Govardhan Puja and Yam Dwiteeya, which were celebrated on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

A dip in the waters of Yamuna at Vishram Ghat on Yam Dwiteeya by a brother and his sister is considered auspicious, astrologer of Dwarkadhish temple Ajai Tailang said. On Govardhan Puja, the pilgrims, including thousands of domestic as well as international tourists, performed 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of sacred hillock Govardhan.

Police in plain clothes were posted at major temples and strategic points to prevent incidents of pickpocketing and chain snatching.

