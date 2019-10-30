International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha: Man on bike run over by state transport bus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 10:01 IST
Maha: Man on bike run over by state transport bus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 27-year-old man was killed when a state transport bus hit his two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. The mishap took place on Tuesday night in Murbad area when the victim, identified as Suraj, was going to Vidhe village from Gorha, an official at Murbad police station said.

As the speeding Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit the bike, the victim fell on the road and got crushed under the wheels of the bus, he said. The bus driver was detained and a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

John Cena pledges to donate $500K to California fires first responders

John Cena has announced that he will donate 500,000 to California fires first responders. The actor plays a fire-fighter in his forthcoming comedy film Playing With Fire and on the honor of FirstRespondersDay, he shared a video on his Twitt...

UPDATE 5-Southern California firefighters brace for resurgence of extreme winds

Firefighters braced late on Tuesday for a resurgence of strong Santa Ana desert winds across Southern California after a day of light breezes helped them gain ground against a blaze displacing thousands of Los Angeles residents near the fam...

HBO Max ropes in Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae, Mindy Kaling for comedy series

HBO Max teamed with three ace producers for upcoming original comedy series. The WarnerMedia who owns the streaming platform has roped in Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling for the series and made it publicly on Tuesday at the forma...

Vanessa Hudgens-starrer 'The Princess Switch' getting a sequel

The sequel to The Princess Switch, fronted by Vanessa Hudgens, has been greenlit by Netflix. The 2018 Christmas film revolved around Hudgens playing the double role of an American baker named Stacy De Novo and Duchess Margaret from fictiona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019