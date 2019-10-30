3 dead as bus rams into truck

Three persons died and four were injured when a bus in which they were traveling rammed into a stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred in the Khalilabad police station area near Maghar town in the morning. The government bus, which was coming from the Basti side, dashed into the truck, killing three persons and injuring four, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Om Prakash, a resident of Bihar, and Shiv Kumar Gautam of Sitapur district. Efforts are on to establish the identity of the third, Kumar said. The injured have been to a civil hospital where treatment is going on, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)