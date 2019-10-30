Two held for for transporting drugs in Jammu
Two persons were arrested after 17 kgs of poppy straw was allegedly recovered from a Punjab-bound truck here, police said on Wednesday.
The contraband was being transported from Kashmir in the truck and was intercepted at Kunjwani chowk, a police official said.
Truck driver Veer Davinder Singh and his associate Jaspal Singh, both residents of Punjab, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
