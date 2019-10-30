Two held for for transporting drugs in Jammu

Two persons were arrested after 17 kgs of poppy straw was allegedly recovered from a Punjab-bound truck here, police said on Wednesday.

The contraband was being transported from Kashmir in the truck and was intercepted at Kunjwani chowk, a police official said.

Truck driver Veer Davinder Singh and his associate Jaspal Singh, both residents of Punjab, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

