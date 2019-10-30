International Development News
TN: Protests by TSRTC employees intensifies in Hyderabad, protesters rub their nose on ground

Employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday intensified their indefinite protest here against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government, which entered day 25 today.

  ANI
  • |
  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  Updated: 30-10-2019 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 14:58 IST
TSRTC worker rubbed his nose on ground in protest against the government [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The agitated workers rubbed their nose on ground one by one to mark their protest stating that they have made a mistake by casting their votes in the favour of the K. Chandrashekar Rao's government.

"We are touching our nose on the ground because we voted for the TRS. Everyone, who votes for TRS will come and do the same," said an agitated protester. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had said that there is "no question" of having any talks with the agitating 48,000 RTC employees.

Various political parties including have also come together in support of the RTC employees and are demanding the state government to take them back. Opposition parties including the BJP, Congress and CPI have extended support to this state-wide protest by the RTC workers and participated in the protest outside the District Collector's office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

