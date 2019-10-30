NC condemns killing of five migrant labourers in Kulgam

The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday condemned the killing of five labourers from West Bengal in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and called for a thorough probe into the incident. "We condemn this dastardly and inhuman act. The party has always been against violence of any sorts and the killing of innocent non-local labourers is unacceptable. We respect the sanctity of human life. No religion approves of such dastardly acts," the party said in a statement.

Expressing sympathy with the bereaved families, the party demanded a thorough probe into the incident. "The traditional struggle for the restoration of rights of the people of the state was shorn of violence and all sorts of prejudices. We also condemn the sporadic attacks on truck drivers. Such attacks are being carried out in a calculated manner to malign the just cause of Kashmir and its people. We denounce such incidents in unequivocal terms," the statement said.

Five labourers from Murshidabad district of West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir on Tuesday and another labourer was critically injured.PTI SSB MIJ AAR

