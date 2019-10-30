Man arrested from northeast Delhi with illegal weapon

A man was arrested in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri for allegedly possessing illegal weapon, police said on Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Faiz Khan (26), a resident of Delhi's Pakki Kardam Puri, they said.

On Tuesday, police said they received information that Khan would come on a motorcycle in Nand Nagri's Block C. A trap was laid and he was arrested from the spot, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

One country-made pistol along with a live cartridge was recovered from his possession, the DCP said. A case was registered and the motorcycle, found to be stolen from GTB enclave, was seized. he added.

The accused used to drive an auto-rickshaw which he had hired on rent. Since the income was meagre, he indulged in crimes to satisfy his drug requirement, the DCP said. In order to commit theft, he had stolen the motorcycle and acquired the country-made pistol from a person in Bhopra in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

