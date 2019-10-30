International Development News
Development News Edition

Man arrested from northeast Delhi with illegal weapon

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 17:36 IST
Man arrested from northeast Delhi with illegal weapon

A man was arrested in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri for allegedly possessing illegal weapon, police said on Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Faiz Khan (26), a resident of Delhi's Pakki Kardam Puri, they said.

On Tuesday, police said they received information that Khan would come on a motorcycle in Nand Nagri's Block C. A trap was laid and he was arrested from the spot, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

One country-made pistol along with a live cartridge was recovered from his possession, the DCP said. A case was registered and the motorcycle, found to be stolen from GTB enclave, was seized. he added.

The accused used to drive an auto-rickshaw which he had hired on rent. Since the income was meagre, he indulged in crimes to satisfy his drug requirement, the DCP said. In order to commit theft, he had stolen the motorcycle and acquired the country-made pistol from a person in Bhopra in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

More witnesses to testify as U.S. House prepares impeachment rules

Two U.S. State Department officials will testify before House of Representatives investigators in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Wednesday while lawmakers prepare to weigh rules formalizing the impeachment process...

As pollution plagues Delhi, calls grow to shut schools and axe sport events

Some doctors and residents urged New Delhi authorities to shut schools and cancel outdoor sporting events in the Indian capital as air pollution remained at the most severe level for the second day running on Wednesday.Farm fires raging in ...

UPDATE 1-Dangerous dry winds forecast to sweep into fire-plagued Los Angeles

Extraordinarily dry, prolonged Santa Ana winds are predicted to gust through Southern California on Wednesday, prompting strong warnings from meteorologists as residents contend with damaging wildfires. It was a daunting forecast for firefi...

Swastika, Kavya clinch bronze medals in Oman Junior and Cadet Open

Young Indian paddlers Swastika Ghosh and Kavya Sree Baskar came up with impressive performances to secure bronze medals in the Oman Junior and Cadet TT Open in Muscat. Swastika, who was part of the silver medal-winning team in the tournamen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019