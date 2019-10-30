Elderly woman run over by train in Phagwara
A 60-year-old labourer was struck and killed by a train when she was crossing the railway tracks here on Wednesday, police said. Government Railway Police incharge Gurbhej Singh said Devanti Devi of local Chachoki colony was run over by a train between Mauli and Phagwara railway stations.
"She was a labourer and was crossing the railway track unmindful of the approaching train," said the GRP official. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, he said.
