Elderly woman run over by train in Phagwara

A 60-year-old labourer was struck and killed by a train when she was crossing the railway tracks here on Wednesday, police said. Government Railway Police incharge Gurbhej Singh said Devanti Devi of local Chachoki colony was run over by a train between Mauli and Phagwara railway stations.

"She was a labourer and was crossing the railway track unmindful of the approaching train," said the GRP official. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, he said.

