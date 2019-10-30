Gangsters, smugglers accounted for 99.9% explosives seized in 2017; terrorists, naxals 0.1%: NCR

Of the total explosives seized across the country in 2017, less than 0.1 per cent was recovered from terrorists, naxals and other insurgent groups, while gangsters and smugglers accounted for over 99 per cent seizures, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Overall, 14,63,284 kg explosives, including RDX, TNT (Trinitrotoluene), gun powder, plastic explosives were seized/recovered during the year, of which 870 kg (0.06 per cent) was seized from "anti-national elements" (terrorists, naxals and other insurgents) and rest 99.94 per cent from "others" (criminals, gangsters, smugglers), the data revealed.

The government data, released after a delay of more than a year, also showed as zero the recovery of RDX, TNT and plastic explosives from terrorists, naxals and insurgents. The forces also seized/recovered 29,38,778 units of other explosives including detonators, gelatin sticks, grenades, landmines, claymore mines, country-made bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), pressure mine/anti-person mine, the NCRB said.

Of these, terrorists, naxals and insurgents accounted for 1.07 per cent recovery/seizure while remaining was made from gangsters, criminals and smugglers, it stated. Notably, more IEDs (263) and pressure/anti-person mines (604) were seized/recovered from smugglers, gangsters, criminals than from anti-national elements, the data showed.

Also, during the year, 36,16,881 kg of seizures were made under the NDPS Act of which 2,17,894 kg were opium-based drugs, while 12,46,047 kg were cannabis-based drugs, among others. The NCRB, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country. PTI KIS TIR

TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)