Debt-ridden bus driver attempts robbery at DTC depot, held

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:26 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:26 IST
Under financial debt, a bus driver on Wednesday allegedly attempted to rob a cashier at Delhi Transport Corporation's Sri Niwas Puri Depot, where he had worked earlier, police said. The driver, Bharat Bhusahan Tyagi (38), was presently working in Gazipur Bus Depot and had worked in Sri Niwas Puri Depot eight years ago, they said.

Police were informed around 9.42 am about a "gunshot" at Sri Niwas Puri Depot. On reaching the spot, police found that 59-year-old Mahavir Singh, a resident of Trilokpuri, who works as a cashier in SN Puri Bus Depot, was injured during the commotion, police said, adding Singh had Rs 4.53 lakh in cash at that time.

Investigations revealed that Tyagi was indebted with heavy personal loan, they said. On Wednesday, he came to SN Bus Depot to rob the cashier since he was aware about possibility of cash available with the cashier, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

During attempted robbery, a scuffle ensued between them and he fired one shot in the air to intimidate Singh. He also hit him with the butt of the pistol, the officer said. Hearing commotion, the staff came to the rescue of cashier and managed to overpower the accused on the spot, the officer added.

The accused was thrashed and apprehended by the depot staff, the DCP said. One pistol and a country-made pistol along with live cartridges were seized from him, the officer said.

Both the victim and accused were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officer said, adding necessary legal action is being taken.

