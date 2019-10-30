International Development News
Amethi: Case filed against police after man dies allegedly in custody

A man died after he was allegedly beaten in custody by police on Tuesday at the Piparpur Police Station area here in connection with a case of robbery and theft. A case has been registered in this matter.

  Amethi (Uttar Pradesh)
  30-10-2019 18:40 IST
Khyati Garg, SP Amethi. Image Credit: ANI

A man died after he was allegedly beaten in custody by police on Tuesday at the Piparpur Police Station area here in connection with a case of robbery and theft. A case has been registered in this matter. The deceased, Sajan Shukla, was allegedly picked up from his home at 2 am in the morning by police who beat him en route to the police station, alleged Shukla's brother.

"The police entered our house at night by breaking the lock, took me and our sons and snatched the keys to my car. After repeated requests from my wife, they let me go but took my brother to the police station and he was tortured on the way," he said. Speaking to ANI, Khyati Garg, SP Amethi said: "I condemn this incident. There was a robbery recently in which nearly Rs 26 lakh was robbed from a bank, after which Shukla's name came up during the investigation. Previously too, in 2008, a chargesheet was filed against Shukla for the theft of a vehicle, with the aid of an accomplice."

"During the interrogation of Shukla and family in the police station, he complained of illness, after which he was taken to CHC Bhadar. The doctors identified it to be a case of poisoning and referred him to the Sultanpur District Hospital where he died," Garg added. According to Meenakshi Kalyan, SP Sultanpur, a case has been registered under sections 302, 392, 452, 504 of IPC against Piparpur Police Station and the Special Operations Group of Amethi.

Amethi SP Garg further stated that postmortem is underway, and appropriate action would be taken against those officials if they are found to be at fault. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

