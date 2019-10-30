International Development News
UP: Three boys drown in Ghaghara after idol immersion

  • Ballia
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:05 IST
Three boys drowned in the Ghaghara river while taking a bath in Duhabira village of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district following idol immersions, officials said on Wednesday. Sikandarpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Annapurna Garg said the incident took place on Wednesday around 4 pm after a group of six boys had finished immersing idols of Goddess Lakshmi.

"As they were taking a bath, the boys ventured deep into the river. Boatmen were able to save three boys but Bechan, Monu and Roshan lost their lives", the SDM said, adding that the deceased are in the age group of 16-18. She said the rescued boys have been admitted in a community health centre in Sikandarpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

