CPI seeks magisterial probe into gunning down of 4 Maoists

The ruling LDF in Kerala found itself in a tight spot on Wednesday over the gunning down of four Maoists in Palakkad with its ally CPI seeking a magisterial probe into the matter. Police on Wednesday said four Maoists--- Karthi, Rema, Aravind and Manivasagan-- were killed in an exchange of fire which was started by the ultras during a two-day police combing operation near Attapady in Palakkad distrct that started on Monday.

Even as the Congress-led UDF sought an independent probe into the matter, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the police action, saying it was an act of self-defence. Taking a serious view of the incident, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said: "We have doubts whether it was a fake encounter. The policy of the government eliminating political workers cannot be accepted.

The maoists should have been captured and brought before justice instead of killing them." He said police will definitely justify the incident and the chief minister can only issue a statement after going through the report submitted by the police. "Be it here or in Chhattisgarh, the maoist issue is not something which should be dealt using guns. It is barbaric to think that bullets can solve everything," the CPI leader said.

Meanwhile, relatives of those gunned down said they were not allowed to see the bodies. The remains were brought to Thrissur Medical College on Tuesday night and the post-mortem began at 9 am on Wednesday.

According to hospital sources, Rema received five bullet injuries including one in the head while Karthi had two bullet injuries. The families of Manivasagan and Karthi came to the hospital and alleged that procedures were not followed by the police before conducting autopsy.

"Instead of taking him to court, I don't know why they killed him," Karthi's mother Meena told the media. I want to know why my brother was killed. Then only we will receive the body. We don't have anyone now. The government will never help us. Will they be able to give us back my brother?" Manivasagan's sister Lekshmi said..

