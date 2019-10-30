Five inmates held for killing caretaker of deaddiction camp

Five of the eight inmates of a drug deaddiction camp, who had been on the run after allegedly killing the centre's caretaker on Diwali night, have been arrested, said police on Wednesday. The three others, who are still eluding police after killing the caretaker of the 'Aabhar' deaddiction centre in Lajpat Nagar area in the city, too would be apprehended soon, said Superintendent of Police (City) Manish Mishra.

Mishra said police identified the killers after scanning the video footage of the CCTV camera installed in caretaker Sabir Khan's room and sent teams to their respective residences after getting their addresses from the deaddiction camp's records. Five of them were later nabbed from a place near the Ghaziabad railway station where they were waiting to take a train to get out of the city to escape police, he said.,

The five arrested men have been identified as Sudesh chaudhary, Deepak, Tarun Tyagi, Shahrukh and Chand. The accused told police that the caretaker and his associates used to beat them brutally and even after charging huge fees from their family members, they used to serve substandard food to them and that too only once a day, said the city SP.

Mishra said the arrested youths told police that they were not even being allowed to talk to or meet their parents. This infuriated the youths no end and they planned to take revenge from the caretaker, said Mishra, adding the accused confessed to the police that on Diwali night, they entered Khan's room when he was sleeping and tied both his hands and legs and stuffed his mouth a piece of cloth his mouth.

Then they wrapped Khan's body in a blanket on the floor of the room and fled away from the deaddiction centre, said the police officer. The deaddiction centre had been recently shifted to Lajpat Nagar colony of Sahibabad area from Karhera village.

The centre's owner Satyendra Chauhan was jailed a few days ago in a case of cheating, said police. Police are also verifying the legality of deaddiction centre, said the SP.

Police would also check licenses of other centres and will take stock of the behaviour of owners and care takers with inmates, he added. PTI CORR RAX

