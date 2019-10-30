3 dead as bus rams into truck

International Development News
  • PTI
  • Santkabirnagar
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:15 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:15 IST
Three persons died and four were injured when a bus in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. The government bus, coming from Basti, dashed into the truck near Maghar town under Khalilabad police station area, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Om Prakash, a resident of Bihar, and Shiv Kumar Gautam of Sitapur district. Efforts are on to establish the identity of the third. The injured have been admitted to a civil hospital, the SP added.

Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation Managing Director Raj Shekhar said in a statement in Lucknow, "It was a contractual bus of Kaiserbagh Depot (Lucknow). In this unfortunate accident, three persons died including the conductor of the bus. The exact reason for the accident is not known yet. An inquiry is under way." The Gorakhpur regional manager has been asked to complete the inquiry within 48 hours and submit a detailed report.

"The UPSRTC headquarter has issued instructions to all RMs/ARMs for taking up 31-point physical fitness of their contractual buses in joint efforts with RTO/ARTO by November 15. Those found lacking will be pulled out of operation and will be given one-month time for repair and re-check of fitness," Shekhar said. Standard Operating Procedures will also be issued soon for duty allotment and duty change of drivers of contractual buses by owners, their health check-up and regular safe driving awareness sessions.

