Uzbek rape victim seeks arrest of accused police officer

An Uzbek woman, who was allegedly raped by a police officer, met senior officials on Wednesday seeking action against the accused. Alleging that the Chembur police were favouring the accused inspector Bhanudas Jadhav, the victim also demanded that the probe be handed over to the crime branch.

"The victim and her lawyer met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and others at the Police Commissioner Office in South Mumbai," an official said. The victim demanded the arrest of Jadhav, against whom she has lodged a complaint of rape at Chembur Police Station.

Before meeting the police officials, the victim's lawyer, Nitin Satpute, said the woman has written a letter to the city police commissioner seeking Jadhav's arrest. He said they want the investigating agency to be changed as the local police were conducting the probe in a "one-sided manner" and with a "prejudiced mind".

"The accused is also a police officer. The present investigation officer is someone who has worked under the accused and therefore seems to believe that the case is false," Satpute said. The victim wants the crime branch to conduct a probe into the case under the supervision of a senior officer, he added.

"The victim has given her statement to the police and disclosed everything. Instead of conducting a thorough probe and gathering evidence, the police are only troubling the victim further," Satpute said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)