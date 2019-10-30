International Development News
BJP Shiv Sena issue can be resolved in 30 minutes : Sudhir Mungantiwar

With BJP and Shiv Sena locked in a powersharing tussle in Maharashtra, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved within "half-an-hour" if leaders from both parties sit together.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

With BJP and Shiv Sena locked in a powersharing tussle in Maharashtra, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved within "half-an-hour" if leaders from both parties sit together. "Once we sit together it will only take 30 minutes to resolve the whole issue," said Sudhir Mungantiwar.

While the Shiv Sena is pushing for a 50-50 formula, demanding a commitment from the BJP that it would get the post of chief minister for half of the government's term while the latter not ready to concede. "The same rift has erupted during Kalyan Dombiwali civic poll and we had solved that rift within 7 minutes," Mungantiwar added.

Sudhir Mungantiwar spoke to ANI after-party legislative meeting at Vidhanbhavan on Wednesday. "We will be forming the government by next week with Shiv Sena and the leader of both the party will be sworn in as ministers. Soon we will be meeting Sena leaders to resolves the issue and we will try to work on their demands," he added.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. The NCP also increased its numbers as compared to the 2014 elections with 54 seats while the Congress slipped to the fourth position winning 44 seats. (ANI)

