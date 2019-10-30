International Development News
Hizbul Mujahidden is specifically targeting non-locals, truck drivers in J&K

Terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen is specifically targeting non-locals and truck drivers in Jammu and Kashmir and according to police sources the terror outfit has also planned lone-wolf attacks in the Valley.

Terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen is specifically targeting non-locals and truck drivers in Jammu and Kashmir and according to police sources the terror outfit has also planned lone-wolf attacks in the Valley. Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that the organisation is suspected to be behind killings of migrant labourers hailing from West Bengal. On Tuesday, five labourers from Murshidabad were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

Hizbul Mujahideen was also behind the attack on a truck driver in Bijbehara on Monday, police claimed. A day after a terrorist involved in the killing of the truck driver in Bijbehara was neutralised by security forces, Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday identified him as Aijaz Malik, belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen

"He was active since 2018. Involved in the killing of truck driver Narayan Dutt at Bijbehara Anantnag, a day before yesterday. This establishes the complicity of Hizbul in the terror crime. Hizbul Mujahideen also suspected behind the killing of five labourers in Kulgam last night," J&K police said. According to an intelligence input, HM has been given task for killings and ensure shutdown in the valley.

"JeM has been assigned the responsibility of carrying out the attack along the national highway. LeT has been given responsibility to carrying the attack on interior security installations while as HM has been assigned the task to ensure shutdown and Police/Political killings," the alert says. Earlier, J&K police had said that HM is also working to execute terror plans in the valley. The police had also arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists from Ganderbal early this month.

