Officer hurled caste-based abuse at me: Goa Deputy CM's kin

The younger brother of Goas Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has accused a senior officer of uttering caste-based words against him in Margao town near here. Rajendra Ajgaonkar, president, Vegetable, Readymade and Cloth Vendors Association, on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Margao police accusing Margao Municipal Council Chief Officer Siddhivinayak Naik of uttering caste-based words against him.

As per the complaint, the alleged incident happened on when Rajendra Ajgaonkar went to met Naik in his chamber along with other members of the association. We placed before Chief Officer our problems and he handed over his phone to me to speak to Director of Municipal Administration (DMA), Rajendra Ajgaonkar said.

When I was talking to DMA, he abused me by using the word `chamar and insulted me by saying that I have no ability to speak to DMA," he said. When contacted, Naik refused to comment on the issue.

A senior police official said they have received the complaint and it is being investigated..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)