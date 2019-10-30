21 passengers injured as state transport bus turns turtle

At least 21 people were injured when a state transport bus overturned on the Mahabaleshwar- Poladpur road in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, said police. According to the police, the state transport bus, going from Akkalkot in Solapur district to Mahad in adjoining Raigad district, suddenly veered off the road.

After breaking the roadside railing, it slid down and hit a tree before tipping over, they said. "There were a total of 43 passengers in the bus of which 21 received injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital," said a station duty officer at the Poladpur police station.

