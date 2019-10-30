International Development News
Development News Edition

21 passengers injured as state transport bus turns turtle

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 23:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 23:45 IST
21 passengers injured as state transport bus turns turtle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 21 people were injured when a state transport bus overturned on the Mahabaleshwar- Poladpur road in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, said police. According to the police, the state transport bus, going from Akkalkot in Solapur district to Mahad in adjoining Raigad district, suddenly veered off the road.

After breaking the roadside railing, it slid down and hit a tree before tipping over, they said. "There were a total of 43 passengers in the bus of which 21 received injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital," said a station duty officer at the Poladpur police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Long Beach: 3 feared dead in suspected mass shooting in California

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-It's a man's world, says street artist (reluctantly) dubbed female Banksy

Shes been called the female Banksy, but acclaimed street artist Bambi is sick of how the media portrays women, saying it builds them up only to knock them down.Were in a mans world, I feel, everything is judged against what a man would do, ...

Mrs. Trump, Mrs. Pence survey military's emergency response

Melania Trump and Karen Pence traveled to South Carolina on Wednesday to get briefings about some of the militarys emergency preparedness and humanitarian efforts in a state where both are often needed because of active hurricane seasons. D...

Two killed and 175 wounded in Baghdad protests -sources

At least two people were killed and 175 wounded on Wednesday in Baghdad after Iraqi security forces launched tear gas canisters at protesters trying to enter the heavily fortified Green Zone, security and medical sources said.The cause of d...

Wildfire erupts near Reagan library in Southern California

A new wildfire erupted Wednesday in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes, as both ends of the state struggled with blazes, dangerously gusty weather and delibera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019