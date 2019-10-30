21 passengers injured as state transport bus turns turtle
At least 21 people were injured when a state transport bus overturned on the Mahabaleshwar- Poladpur road in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, said police. According to the police, the state transport bus, going from Akkalkot in Solapur district to Mahad in adjoining Raigad district, suddenly veered off the road.
After breaking the roadside railing, it slid down and hit a tree before tipping over, they said. "There were a total of 43 passengers in the bus of which 21 received injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital," said a station duty officer at the Poladpur police station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Solapur district
- hospital
- police station
- passengers
ALSO READ
Congress-NCP is 'corrupt coalition'; took Maharashtra backward: Modi
"Shameless" opposition asking what is Article 370's connection with Maharashtra: PM
Sena MP injured in attack at poll rally in Maharashtra
Fadnavis would be re-elected as Maharashtra CM: Pramod Sawant
Devendra & Narendra double engine of Maharashtra's devpt: PM