MHA replaces state of J-K with 'UT of Jammu and Kashmir' in notification

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 00:16 IST
The Home Ministry in a notification on Wednesday replaced the state of J-K with the "union territory of Jammu and Kashmir" and announced omission of "permanent residents or hereditary state subjects". In the late night notification, the ministry's Jammu and Kashmir division announced a slew of measures, including application of central laws to the state.

"... there are references in the state laws that have been applied to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory of Ladakh to the expressions 'permanent residents' or 'hereditary state subjects'..., wherever they occur, shall be omitted," it said. The references, by whatever form of words, to the "state of Jammu and Kashmir" or "Jammu and Kashmir" or "state" shall from October 31 be construed as "Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir" or "Union Territory of Ladakh", as the case may be, it said.

It said any reference in any existing law to the "legislature of the state or any House or Houses" shall be construed as references to the legislative assembly or legislature of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. No lawsuit will be maintained for any action taken, including any notification issued or order, rule or appointment made during the period between August 5 and October 31 as these shall be deemed to be valid and operative as if such things had been done or actions taken in accordance with law, according to the notification.

It said any person who has taken an oath or made an affirmation before holding office or position as such under the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution or other laws in force in the existing state of J-K immediately before the appointed day shall be deemed to have taken oath or affirmation under the Indian Constitution or law applicable to the two union territories, and shall continue to hold office or position as such till October 31.

