Bodies of Bengal laborers brought back home

The bodies of the five laborers, who were killed by militants in Kashmir, have been brought to the city, a senior West Bengal minister said on Wednesday. The bodies of Noimuddin Sheikh, Mursalim Sheikh, Rofik Sheikh, Kamruddin Sheikh and Rofikul Sheikh are being sent to their homes in Murshidabad district, Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim said.

Jahiruddin Sheikh, who was injured, has been brought to Kolkata and admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital here, he said. The laborers used to work at apple orchards in Kulgam district of south Kashmir and were shot dead by the terrorists on Tuesday night.

