Nalco gets awards for CSR project 'Nalco Ki Ladli'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 11:05 IST
(Representative Image)

National Aluminium Company (Nalco) has been honored for excellence in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for its flagship project 'Nalco Ki Ladli' at the National CSR Awards ceremony. Basant Kumar Thakur, Director (HR), NALCO received the Award from Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday, a company statement said.

Congratulating the Nalco Collective on this achievement, Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, Nalco, said, "The journey for the Ladlis of Nalco began in 2015. Today, we have been recognized by the Government for putting our heart and soul into implementing the 'Nalco Ki Ladli CSR initiative, which is empowering the girl child in villages and becoming a powerful trigger for women empowerment." Inspired by the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative of the Centre, the Nalco Ki Ladli program provides adoption of poor girl students to enable them to study and settle in life, the statement said. At present, Nalco has adopted 416 poor girl students from 66 villages in 45 schools in Angul and Damanjodi. Nalco plans to scale up the scheme at pan India level covering poor girl children of Odisha, aspiration districts of the country and Nalco's peripheral villages.

With a view to augment the scheme, Nalco has launched an innovative Employee Social Responsibility (ESR) program recently, which offers employees a satisfying way to meaningfully contribute towards social causes. Under this scheme, the employees of the company get a chance to adopt the Ladlis and support their education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

