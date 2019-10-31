International Development News
WB: Mortal remains of labours killed by terrorists in J-K handed over to their families

The mortal remains of five labours, who were killed by terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam on October 29, were handed over to their families in Murshidabad on Thursday.

West Bengal: Bodies of 5 labours who were killed by terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam were handed over to their families in Murshidabad. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The mortal remains of five labours, who were killed by terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam on October 29, were handed over to their families in Murshidabad on Thursday. The mortal remains were handed over to their families in Bokhara Bahal Nagar village.

Firhad Hakim, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister of West Bengal, Firhad Hakim announced that state government will grant an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of deceased. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also expressed shock and expressed grief over the unfortunate incident.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased. All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," she had tweeted. (ANI)

