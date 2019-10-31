International Development News
Development News Edition

Appraiser held on charges of stealing gold, cash, cheating

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tirupati
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 12:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 12:17 IST
Appraiser held on charges of stealing gold, cash, cheating
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A gold appraiser of a bank has been arrested on charges of stealing pledged jewels and cash and 11.5 kg of the precious metal and Rs ten lakh recovered from him in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, police said. The man attached to the Andhra Bank branch in Yadamarri, 80 km from here was arrested on Wednesday following investigations into a complaint lodged by the authorities about missing gold jewels and Rs. 2.6 lakh cash, they said.

He had gained entry into the bank on October 13, a Sunday, by opening the doors using the duplicate keys he had earlier made and stole gold ornaments and Rs 2.6 lakh cash from the safe, police said. After committing the crime, he had locked the bank's doors, shutters and its safe before leaving quietly.

The next morning the bank officials found the gold and cash missing with no sign of any break-in, police said. Based on a complaint from the bank, police tracked the movements of the gold appraiser and arrested him.

During investigations, it also came to light that the appraiser had allegedly committed a fraud on the bank by pledging fake gold weighing about 7 kg and taking a total loan of Rs 1.3 crore by misusing customers' account numbers, police said. He is suspected to have lost money in the share market and financial constraints drove him to commit the crime, police said.

A car, two bikes, a gold melting machine and 7 kg of fake gold were also recovered from him, police added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Extramarks launches live classes for JEE test preparation

Extramarks Education on Thursday announced the launch of its live classes for preparation of IIT-JEE on its application, wherein students can interact with experienced faculty and clear doubts. The classes will be taken on its JEE Test Prep...

Cyclone Maha likely to hit Lakshadweep; see Live tracker

Two cyclonic storms are brewing in the Arabian Sea in a rare occurrence and one of them likely to batter the Lakshadweep archipelago in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Wednesday. IMD Director General Mritu...

INX case: Delhi HC directs AIIMS director to constitute medical board on condition of Chidambaram

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the AIIMS director to constitute a medical board today itself to give an opinion on the health of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is suffering from Crohns disease. The high court said Hyd...

Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani clinch gold at Olympic Test event for boxing

Shiva Thapa 63kg and Pooja Rani 75kg clinched gold medals, while Ashish 69kg settled for a silver, ending Indias brilliant campaign at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing here on Thursday. Four-time Asian medallist Thapa outpunched Kazakhstan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019