Four killed in accident on J-K Highway

Four people were killed and six others were injured when an SUV hit a divider and overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu district on Thursday morning, police officials said.

The vehicle was carrying ten persons, mostly labourers from Bihar, to Jammu when the accident took place at Jajjar Kotli around 4 am, they said.

