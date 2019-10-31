Four killed in accident on J-K Highway
Four people were killed and six others were injured when an SUV hit a divider and overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu district on Thursday morning, police officials said.
The vehicle was carrying ten persons, mostly labourers from Bihar, to Jammu when the accident took place at Jajjar Kotli around 4 am, they said.PTI AB DV
DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- labourers
- SUV
- vehicle
- police officials
- Bihar
ALSO READ
Mercedes-Benz launches G-class SUV G350d: priced at Rs 1.50 cr
Priest killed as SUV hits tree in UP's Banda
3 terrorists gunned down in Kashmir; migrant labourers killed by militants
EXCLUSIVE-Electric Hummer could be part of GM's move into EV trucks, SUV-sources
REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Electric Hummer could be part of GM's move into EV trucks, SUVs-sources