Telugu actor Geetanjali passed away in the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 72.

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Geetanjali passes away at 72
Telugu actor Geetanjali passed away in Hyderabad on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 72. She was admitted at a private hospital where she breathed her last yesterday.

Geetanjali has worked in various Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films and was known for her roles in films like 'Illalu', 'Abbayigaru Ammayigaru', 'Kaalam Marindi' and 'Sambarala Rambabu'. Geetanjali appeared in the Hindi film 'Parasmani', which was a Lakshmikant-Pyarelal production. Reportedly, since her name Mani was already present in the title, the film-maker re-christened her as Geetanjali.

The actress worked with noted Telugu actor Rama Krishna, in a few movies and also married him. The two had a son who was introduced in the film 'Bhuma'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

