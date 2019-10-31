International Development News
Development News Edition

Amit Shah urges polices officials to deal with public problems with sensitivity

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday batted for improving the public image of the police and said that cops should handle public problems with sensitivity.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 14:26 IST
Amit Shah urges polices officials to deal with public problems with sensitivity
Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at an event in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday batted for improving the public image of the police and said that cops should handle public problems with sensitivity. "We have to work for improving the image of the police," Shah said after inaugurating Delhi Police's new headquarters here.

He further said, "The police need to understand the problems of public with sensitivity." Urging citizens to change their perspective toward policeperson, the Home Minister lauded the police for performing their duty without caring about time and personal interest.

"We should change our perspective towards the police personnel. Since I was the home minister of a state, it is the police department which works against time," he said, adding that cops work when ordinary citizens celebrate festivals in their homes. He said, "Those who raise questions on the police do not realise that policepersons cannot celebrate any festival with their family members. When we celebrate festivals, they are on their duty to ensure security for us."

The Home Minister also launched a coffee table book on the journey of the Delhi Police. (ANI)

Also Read: Amit Shah hails Gupta Era under Samudragupta as Golden Era of India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Delhi researchers developing technology for rapid diagnosis by reducing antibacterial resistance

Researchers at IIT Delhi are working on a technology to devise diagnostic solutions for combating the problem of antimicrobial resistance to enable rapid diagnosis of bacterial infection and guide clinical decision making. According to the ...

French finance minister says Peugeot-Fiat deal "good news" for France

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire gave his blessing to the merger between national champion PSA and Italo-American carmaker Fiat-Chrysler, saying the deal would be good news for France and Europe but that he would keep an eye on possib...

'Terminator: Dark Fate' forged in fire: Cameron on creative differences with Tim Miller

James Cameron has opened up about creative battles with Terminator Dark Force director Tim Miller, saying he was closely involved in the editing of the film though he never visited the set. Miller is credited as the director on the film, wh...

Investors fear looming safety risks of mining waste dams

A global inquiry into how mining companies store billions of tonnes of waste in huge dams, launched after a collapse in Brazil killed hundreds, shows about a tenth of the structures have had stability issues, investors said on Thursday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019