Telangana cabinet to meet on Nov 2

The Telangana cabinet meeting, presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held here on November two, official sources said on Thursday. The meeting would be held at 'Pragati Bhavan,' the camp office and official residence of the Chief Minister, they said.

The meeting is expected to discuss among others the ongoing strike by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The strike, whichbegan on October five in support of various demands, including merger of the Corporation with the government, has badly affected bus services in the state.

