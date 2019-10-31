Satya Pal Malik to be sworn in as Goa Governor on Nov 3

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik will be sworn in as the Governor of Goa on November 3. The previous Governor Mridula Sinha had taken charge of the coastal state in 2014. Her term ended this year.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on October 25 appointed Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Goa. Malik was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir when it was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and Ladakh without a legislature. (ANI)

Also Read: Satya Pal Malik to take oath as Goa governor on November 3

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)