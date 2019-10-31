International Development News
Development News Edition

Visit by EU MPs not at all internationalisation of Kashmir issue: MEA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:35 IST
Visit by EU MPs not at all internationalisation of Kashmir issue: MEA

The visit by EU MPs to Kashmir was not at all internationalisation of the issue and such delegations do not necessarily have to come through official channels, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday. In its first comments on the issue, the ministry also said the important point was whether such an engagement serves larger national interests.

In the first visit by a foreign delegation, a team of 23 MEPs travelled to Kashmir on Tuesday on a two-day trip to have a first-hand assessment of the situation after the state's special status was revoked in August by abrogating provisions of Article 370. "We feel that such exchanges are part of people-to-people contacts," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

The visit was not at all internationalisation of Kashmir issue, he added. Kumar also asserted that the views of MEPs reflected their understanding of ground realities and threat of terrorism in Kashmir.

The visit of the MEPs to Kashmir was not ceding of ground on Kashmir, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sexual assault & murder case: Parents meet CM, seek CBI probe

The parents of two minor Dalit sisters, who were sexually assaulted and allegedly killed in 2017 in Palakkad district, on Thursday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who assured them all support. The parents, who arrived here in th...

Car bomb in Turkish-held part of Syria kills at least 8

Beirut, Oct 31 AP A car bomb killed at least eight people on Thursday in a vegetable market in a northern region of Syria held by Turkish-led forces. Turkeys official Anadolu news agency said another 14 people were wounded in the attack. It...

United Bank stocks jump over 13 pc post Q2 results

Shares of United Bank of India on Thursday skyrocketed over 13 per cent in early trade after the lender reported a net profit of Rs 123.88 crore for the September quarter. Shares of the state-owned lender closed 12.81 per cent higher at Rs ...

JK Tyre shares jump over 8 pc on upbeat Q2 numbers

Shares of JK Tyre and Industries on Thursday surged over 8 per cent after it reported strong financial performance for the September quarter. The stock rose 7.62 per cent to close at Rs 75.60. It gained 13.87 per cent to touch an intra-day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019