RP Mandal appointed as Chief Secretary in Chhattisgarh

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer RP Mandal on Thursday was appointed as Chief Secretary in the Chhattisgarh government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer RP Mandal on Thursday was appointed as Chief Secretary in the Chhattisgarh government.

The appointment of Mandal came following the retirement of IAS Sunil Kujur from services today.

A statement by the Chhattisgarh government said, "Kujur of 1986 batch retired today as the Chief Secretary and Mandal of 1987 batch is appointed on his post." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

