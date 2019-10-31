International Development News
Kerala: ABVP holds protest march demanding justice for Walayar sexual assault victims

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday took out a protest march at the state secretariat after a special court acquitted the three accused in the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in 2017 here.

ABVP workers outside Kerala secratariat on Thursady in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

On Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met and assured all support to the family of the two minor girls who were allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Walayar town of Palakkad in 2017. The three persons had allegedly raped a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl inside one of their houses in Palakkad.

The three accused had been acquitted by a Special Court last week in the alleged sexual assault and murder of two minor girls in Walayar about two years ago. The police had arrested three men identified as V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu in the case and charged them under various Sections of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The 13-year-old minor girl had allegedly committed suicide in January 2017 while the younger 9-year-old girl was found dead almost two months later. The post mortem had found that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

