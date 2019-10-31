Three, including minor boy, killed in accident in UP
Three persons, including a minor, were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Bareilly's Aonla area, they said.
The deceased were identified as Ani (24), Baby (22) and Pranshu (10). All of them were killed on the spot, the police said. No arrests have been made so far and a probe is underway in the matter, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
