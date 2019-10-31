Sikh pilgrims depart for Nankana Sahib

International Development News
Sikh pilgrims on Thursday departed for Nankana Sahib Gurdwara from the Attari border to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Attari (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:01 IST
Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

Sikh pilgrims on Thursday departed for Nankana Sahib Gurdwara from the Attari border to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. "We are feeling very good and we are very excited about visiting Nankana Sahib Gurdwara for the first time," said Gurushran Singh from Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Singh who was on a visit to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to inspect the final preparations on the Indian side of the Kartarpur Corridor said: "From our side (Punjab govt.) all preparations have been made, including tents, pandals and medical facilities." While commenting on the USD 20 fees levied by Pakistan on visiting pilgrims, Singh compared it to Jizya tax (medieval tax) saying "it is not India tradition to impose a tax on visiting pilgrims."

The Kartarpur corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan. India signed an agreement with Pakistan on October 14 on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration next month ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

Also Read: Pak to earn USD 365,00,000 per annum from Kartarpur pilgrims

