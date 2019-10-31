International Development News
Anti-national forces active today, there is need to expose them: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that many anti-national forces are active today and there is a need to expose them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the Run for Unity event in Lucknow on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that many anti-national forces are active today and there is a need to expose them. "Today many anti-national forces are active. They are constantly conspiring to divide the nation. We must expose such forces and thwart their evil intentions. Sardar Patel as the first Home Minister of the country successfully did this work. The merger of 563 princely states after Independence is proof of his competence. Present India exists because of his futuristic vision," said the Chief Minister.

To mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the Chief Minister on Thursday paid floral tribute at his statue at the GPO Park and flagged off the Run for Unity. In his address, the Chief Minister said, "To propagate the important role played by Patel for the integrity and unity of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi constructed the world's tallest statue (Statue of Unity) at his birthplace. This was done so that citizens know the work Sardar Patel did for the nation."

The Chief Minister said that many people have made sacrifices for the independence of the nation. "Let us make a resolution today to keep this freedom intact," he said. Government ministers Brajesh Pathak, Gopal Ji Tandon, Dr Mahendra Singh, DGP OP Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

Also Read: Inspired by Sardar Patel, we are working toward emotional, economic and constitutional integration: PM

