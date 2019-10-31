Three killed, two injured in road mishap in Pune
Three people were killed and two others injured after a car collided with a two-wheeler on the Solapur-Pune highway on Thursday here in Maharashtra, said police. The accident took place near Malad village on the Solapur-Pune road at around 1 pm, they said.
"A car was going towards Solapur. It seems the car driver lost control and the vehicle, after breaking the road divider, went on the opposite lane and collided with an approaching two-wheeler," said an official from the Daund police station. Two people riding the motorcycle and a car occupant died in the collision, he said.
Two women suffered injuries in the mishap and were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said..
