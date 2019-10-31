International Development News
Development News Edition

Police make security arrangements for Chhath Puja celebrations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:19 IST
The city police is putting in place elaborate security measures for the Chhath Puja celebrations to be held this weekend, an official said on Thursday. Chhath Puja, also called Dala Puja, is a Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God. It is popular in the North and Eastern Indian states of Bihar and UP. During the two-day festival, devotees observe fast and make offerings to the sun near a pond or sea.

In Mumbai, lakhs of devotees gather on Juhu beach to celebrate the festival. Besides Juhu, Santacruz beach and Banganga are some other locations where devotees congregate in large numbers. This time, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 2 and 3. "Around 1,000 police personnel, including senior officers, will be present on Juhu and Santacruz beaches during the festival. They will keep a vigil during the celebrations," senior inspector Pandharinath Wavhal of Juhu police station said on Thursday.

A number of people complain about their missing children. In view of that, we will ensure that the public announcement system works well, he said. People from across the city will assemble at Juhu and Santacruz beaches on Saturday afternoon in large numbers. Most of them will camp there overnight and return home after offering prayers to the rising sun on Sunday, Wavhal said.

"CCTV cameras have been installed at various locations. Armed police personnel will guard the entry and exit points at such locations," he said, adding that the police have held meetings with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Public Works Department (PWD) authorities and the organisers of the event. In the past, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam used to organise Chhath Puja celebrations in Juhu. However, this time, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Saidpur in Uttar Pradesh, Subhash Pasi, has organised the event there..

