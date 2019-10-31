International Development News
Hyderabad: Two held for trying to bury baby alive

Two persons were arrested on Thursday here for trying to bury a baby alive in the ground.

  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  Updated: 31-10-2019 18:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were arrested on Thursday here for trying to bury a baby alive in the ground. "Today morning, an auto driver at the Jubilee bus stand ground noticed two persons with a bag in hand. They were digging a pit in the ground. Looking at the scene the auto driver immediately reported about the incident to police," Marredpally police said.

"After it came to our notice, we immediately went to the location and it was found that the bag they were carrying had a baby," it added. The two persons who were residents of Karimnagar District explained that the baby was their granddaughter who had died due to an operation failure recently. As they were claiming that the baby was dead and the dead body will not be allowed in a public transport vehicle, they decided to bury her in the ground and were digging a pit.

However, it was found that the baby was alive. The police immediately shifted the baby to Gandhi hospital and the two accused were taken into custody and a case is being registered against them. Further probe is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

