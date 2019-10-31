Visakhapatnam: Two youths washed away in sea at Bheemunipatnam beach
Two youths were washed away in the sea at Bheemunipatnam beach in the district on Thursday. Bheemunipatnam police station Sub Inspector Santosh Kumar informed ANI that D Srinivas and Naveen, both aged 18 years, went to the beach this afternoon and while playing at the beach, they were washed away.
Now the police are searching for the youths, with the help of fishermen. The SI told that he will also be venturing into the sea to search the youths. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
