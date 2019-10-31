Third gender poets to participate in Bhopal literary event

Members of the third gender community will participate in 'Vishwa Rang, The International Festival of Art, Culture and Literature,' that begins in the city on November 4, an official said on Thursday. Former President Pranab Mukherjee will also take part in the concluding session on November 10, festival director and chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University Santosh Choube said.

"Apart from Hindi and foreign language poets, members of the third gender community and film industry will also recite their verses," Choube said. Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon will flag off the event he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel will also participate in the festival.

According to the organisers, the event boasts of an impressive line up of over 500 noted writers, artists and film personalities from across the globe..

