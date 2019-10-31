International Development News
Normal life hit by stir to keep Manipur's territories out of

  • Imphal
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:45 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:45 IST
Normal life was paralysed in many parts of Manipur on Thursday due to "cease-work" stir called in support of the demand that the state's territorial integrity and administrative set up should not be affected by the Naga peace talks. The impact of the protest was felt more in six valley districts and Kuki-inhabited hill districts of Churachanpur, Kangpokpi and Chandel bordering Myanmar.

The 20-hours "cease-work" agitation was called by Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI). Though no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the state, security personnel are taking no chance and have deployed several men and women in uniform to deal with any eventualities, a senior officer said.

Educational establishments remained closed while attendance at government offices was negligible during the day, the officer said adding all inter-district passenger services were paralysed. Security personnel in large numbers have been deployed at public junctions of Singjamei, Sanjenthong, Khoyathong, Keisampat and Kwakeithel of Imphal town which often have seen huge protest in the past.

At Langol Games village, Lamboi, President of Kuki Women Association said, "we welcome peace but it should not infringe into the rights of other communities." Several Kuki populace demanded that under no circumstances villages dominated by their community in the hill districts should be compromised to appease National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM). Meanwhile, to cope with any unseen disturbance in law and order situation, seven companies of paramilitary forces have reached the capital, sources said.

DC Imphal East, Rangitabali, has issued an order to shutdown two colleges to accomodate three companies of Central paramilitary force which arrived in Imphal to maintain law and order. She had earlier ordered all th government and private hospital to remain alert and keep ambulances, and medical aids ready..

